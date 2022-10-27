North Shore spa that allows you to experience the convenience of elite beauty, wellness, and health services under one roof

Finding top-quality self-care services has never been easier than it is now.

However, driving around town looking for the specific service you need can be a huge challenge, especially when you consider traffic and parking issues.

After all, you would need to find a different location for the specific beauty and wellness services that you are looking for. This can potentially lead you to choose the wrong location, leaving you disappointed with the quality of services — or lack thereof.

Think of it this way: if you want quality nail care services, you would need to find the best nail spa around. Want a massage? The trick would be finding the best massage parlour. Had a long week and need to detox your body and rid yourself of impurities? There are plenty of spas offering sauna services.

Finding a place where you can get your nails professionally done, enjoy quality massage services, sit in a sauna detox session, and experience the best alternative health methods such as colon hydrotherapy, all under one roof, is almost impossible.

That’s where Afrina Beauty Club, Spa & Health comes in to save the day.

This spa saves you from all the aforementioned hassles by conveniently providing you with beauty, wellness, and health services. It is the epitome of class, top-tier services, and convenience.

Leading in the Beauty and Wellness Industry

Afrina Beauty Club, Spa & Health has over seven branch locations and over 400 employees in Dubai. The company has been providing beauty and wellness services for well over four decades, making them one of the leaders in the industry.

However, the owner Ziba Tahmasebi wanted to take this concept around the globe, which is how she ended up in Canada. This gave rise to the first Afrina branch in North Vancouver.

Still, Ziba plans to extend her influence in the Canadian self-care industry by opening more branches. There is also a plan to start the Afrina Academy which will help beauty, Spa and wellness service providers improve their skills and continue their contribution in the industry (as well as the economy).

According to her, she realized that Vancouver was sorely lacking a spa where guests would experience all the services under one roof.

“I wanted to combine this concept with alternative health. I put everything under the same roof,” says Ziba.

The company believes in the power of inner beauty and its influence on outer beauty.

According to Ziba, detoxifying your body leads to better hair, nails, and overall health which allows you to enjoy a quality life.

Everyone at Afrina is committed to helping their guests achieve that inner beauty and wellness which inevitably reflects on their outer beauty and overall health. This, according to Ziba, is at the heart of her company’s mission.

Cleanliness and sanitization

Afrina cares a lot about the safety and health of both its employees and esteemed guests. They use autoclave machines, sanitization pouches, and vacuum clean towels and bedsheets after use. They also carefully sanitize equipment and furniture to ensure their guests are getting services from the best possible environment.

Interestingly, they have upheld these high standards of hygiene and sanitization for a long time, even pre-COVID.

“We put extra importance on cleanliness and sanitization for the safety of our employees and our guests,” says Ziba. “When COVID hit us, we didn’t have to teach our staff the new protocols of masks, face shields, gloves, and sanitization after each service, as we were already following them.”

As a result, their Dubai branches are the leading beauty and spa centres in the region, something that is no doubt a source of immense pride for the Afrina team.

The ultimate one-stop shop for health, wellness, and beauty services

Afrina proudly offers a wide range of services. They offer haircare services, including styling/up-do, cutting, hair treatments, colour and highlights, keratin services, extensions, and more.

They will also work on your face with top-quality face care services and products like makeup, eyelash extensions, eyelash and eyebrow lamination/lift and tinting, face waxing, micro-blading, and facials.

If you are looking for a reliable, clean, and convenient place to have your services in Vancouver, Afrina has you covered. Their repertoire of services includes nail care and nail extension, full-body services, such as body hair removal (waxing & laser), an infrared sauna, Shiatsu, and hot stone and deep tissue massages. They also have a Hammam Spa, comprising Persian, Turkish, and Moroccan bath options, as well as body wraps.

Afrina also has a range of clinical services that include colon hydrotherapy, lymphatic drainage and sports injury massage, IV therapy, microcurrent therapy, and reflexology. They are committed to helping their guests overcome injuries and chronic pain.

Afrina has a resident naturopathic doctor with over 25 years of experience, a holistic nutritionist and clinical consular, and a team of therapists committed to helping guests achieve a healthier and more fulfilling life.

It is quite literally the full package.

For a limited time, Afrina is offering Daily Hive readers a 40% discount on their first visit using the discount code DH40.