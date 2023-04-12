Eating out doesn’t have to empty your pockets at this trendy Vancouver restaurant

These days, it feels like things are more expensive than ever, and eating out can seem like an unaffordable luxury for many.

But hey, don’t we all deserve to relax and socialize over some delicious food from time to time? This Vancouver restaurant certainly thinks so.

El Furniture Warehouse is a restaurant that’s committed to providing wallet-friendly food, great drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere where you can hang out with friends without worrying about breaking the bank.

With two locations in Vancouver, on Granville and Hastings respectively, the Warehouse menu has a little bit of everything — and all food is priced at $9.95 or under. Yes, you read that right! What’s more, they keep the prices low without compromising on quality.

With mouthwatering eats like crispy wings, loaded nachos, burgers and sandwiches, tasty salads, mac and cheese, and so much more, there’s something for everyone. There’s even an expanding range of vegetarian options to try, like crispy falafel burgers, delicious salads, and the always-popular cauliflower general tao bowl.

The restaurant is constantly adding new and exciting eats to the menu. El Furniture recently debuted a brand new selection of amazing Street Tacos, which come in a variety of flavours, including chicken tinga, steak, smoky chorizo, and black bean and yam.

When it comes to drinks, El Furniture Warehouse offers a wide range of draft beers, wines, incredible cocktails, shooters, and soft drinks, to help you wash down your meal.

With rustic decor, skate videos, music, friendly staff, a fun bar atmosphere, and general all-around good vibes, we think El Furniture Warehouse is destined to be our new local hangout.

To try the delicious food for yourself, find your nearest El Furniture Warehouse and head down today, or check out the incredible menu here.