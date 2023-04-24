These seniors celebrating the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff run is one of the best things you’ll see on the internet today.

With more than 12,000 followers on TikTok, you’ve likely come across a video from the Everitt Gardens retirement home in St. Albert before. The account is run by the facility’s recreation staff, highlighting some of their day-to-day activities.

These adorable seniors became famous last playoff season after videos of them dancing head-to-toe in Oilers gear went viral, and we’re so happy to see them back for another year.

Their playful videos will no doubt leave a smile on your face, and they look like they’re having a total blast! We can see why they became TikTok legends.

With hundreds of thousands of views, this adorable group has amassed quite a fanbase, with many people cheering them on as they dance.

“I wanna party with you guys! So fun!!” Said one commenter.

Another person wrote, “They better put this on the Jumbotron,” and we totally agree.

“These guys need tickets next playoff game,” someone else suggested.

When they blew up last year, CTV’s national morning show featured the home, including recreation director Lori Kary and one of the residents, Gilbert, who explained that the videos had been a fantastic way to stay active and connected with others.

The Oilers are currently tied 2-2 in their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. Game 5 will take place tomorrow evening in Edmonton at 7:30 pm.