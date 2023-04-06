This Canadian hotel was just selected as one of the world's best

Toronto is home to some fantastic hotels ranging from stylish, design-driven boutique stays to luxurious international chains hosting both locals and visitors alike in the heart of the city.

Travel + Leisure just announced its 18th annual “It List” of this year’s 100 best new and renovated hotels across the globe, and one of Toronto’s very own made the cut.

The Ace Hotel Toronto, which opened last summer in July 2022, came in at 25 on the list, receiving a nod for its blend of bold architecture, in-house restaurant, and incorporation of curated artwork from local artists.

“Sometimes, the Ace feels like a city hotel — DJ sets at the rooftop bar, Evangeline, go into the wee hours, and the restaurant, Alder, is helmed by chef Patrick Kriss, whose other Toronto spots, Alo and Alobar, were both recently awarded Michelin stars,” the article writes.

“But natural touches, like wood panelling, custom-made earth-tone quilts, and views of St. Andrew’s Playground Park, give the rooms a cabin-like feel.”

The Ace’s gorgeous design is credited to two of Canada’s most celebrated architects Shim-Sutcliffe, with the interiors and guest rooms created in collaboration with the in-house team at Atelier Ace.

“Our annual It List is packed with hotels that are worth planning your trip around,” Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, said.

“This list is meticulously curated and researched, and we’re excited to share what earned these properties a spot on the coveted list.”

Travel + Leisure’s top 10 of the best new hotels in the world are as follows:

The Peninsula Istanbul Hôtel Dame des Arts — Paris The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon InterContinental Khao Yai — Thailand Gleneagles Townhouse — Edinburgh Lolebezi — Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia Under Canvas Bryce Canyon — Utah Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo — Mexico Fasano Trancoso — Brazil

The renowned travel magazine further divided the list of 100 into seven categories, including designations such as affordable luxury, wellness getaways, inviting beach vacations, and more.

You can find the full list of 100 hotels here.