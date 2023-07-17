Fatal accidental drownings in 2022 surpass 10-year BC average

According to new numbers from the Coroners Service, the province recorded 86 accidental drowning deaths last year — surpassing the average number of deaths for the past decade.

In a release Monday, the Coroners Service explained that between 2012 and 2022 the average number of drowning deaths was 76.

“The data include all deaths where the cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning or where preliminary circumstances indicate accidental drowning,” the statement reads.

The highest number of drowning deaths was recorded in 2020 when the province recorded 87 fatalities.

The Coroners Service said, over the decade, the most common time to record a drowning death was in the summer months — particularly in July, which averages 13.5 deaths per year.

Most people who died between 2012 and 2022 were male and 19 to 29 years old or 50 to 59 years old.

Nearly 30% of the recorded deaths occurred in rivers and creeks, followed by lakes and ponds.

In 2022, most drowning deaths occurred in the Interior (31), Island (18), and Fraser area (15).

Between 2012 and 2022, the Coroners Service found that the most common activities associated with drowning deaths were boating, swimming, and falling into the water.

“Between 2012 and 2020, alcohol and/or drugs were found to be a contributing factor in 38% of drowning deaths,” the Coroners Service said, but noted, “there may be more than one contributing factor to an incident.”

“Between 2012–2020, alcohol and/or drug involvement were reported in more than half of the drowning deaths of individuals aged 30-39 (52%).”

The coroner said that most people who died of an accidental drowning lived in BC.