You can fly from Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta for $217 roundtrip this spring

Sick of winter and looking for a tropical escape?

Metro Vancouvrites can get a pretty cheap flight deal to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico right now if they fly out of Abbotsford.

Swoop is offering roundtrip airfare for $217 on Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta flights right now for certain dates in March and April.

Be aware this ticket price only includes a personal item. Bringing a suitcase or large backpack onboard will increase the total fare to $317 roundtrip.

To book the deal, just go to Swoop’s website and search for dates that work with your schedule.

For comparison, flying out of YVR to Puerto Vallarta in March or April could cost you $470 to $700.

Visitors to Mexico don’t need a pre-arrival COVID-19 test right now, and, as of March 1, Canada is dropping its PCR test requirement to return. Canadians will still need to book a cheaper antigen test before they board their return flight.