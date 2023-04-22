Abbotsford Canucks win a playoff series for the first time

The Abbotsford Canucks are moving on.

In their second season in the Fraser Valley, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate has swept their best-of-three playoff series against the Bakersfield Condors. It’s the first playoff series victory for the Canucks’ AHL affiliate since moving to Abbotsford in 2021.

Round 1 winning goalie hugs >>>>> pic.twitter.com/7tw1oooL5T — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 22, 2023

After winning Game 1 on Wednesday by a 3-0 score, the Canucks won again on Friday, defeating the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate 4-2.

Nils Höglander scored the winning goal on a third-period power play. Abbotsford took a 2-0 lead in the second period, on goals from defencemen Jack Rathbone and Brady Keeper. John Stevens added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

Arturs Silovs got the start in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots he faced after Spencer Martin got the shutout in Game 1.

Who else but NILS HÖGLANDER!?!?! It’s 3-2 Abby with 11:03 to play in the third period! What a great pass from Tristen Nielsen. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LWwdp65xqO — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) April 22, 2023

Brady Keeper from mid air 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EhvirMJCFb — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 22, 2023

Jack makes it✌️goals in✌️games pic.twitter.com/yuHVjn9sZE — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 22, 2023