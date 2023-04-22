SportsHockeyCanucks

Abbotsford Canucks win a playoff series for the first time

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Apr 22 2023, 5:08 am
Abbotsford Canucks win a playoff series for the first time
Abbotsford Canucks/Twitter

The Abbotsford Canucks are moving on.

In their second season in the Fraser Valley, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate has swept their best-of-three playoff series against the Bakersfield Condors. It’s the first playoff series victory for the Canucks’ AHL affiliate since moving to Abbotsford in 2021.

After winning Game 1 on Wednesday by a 3-0 score, the Canucks won again on Friday, defeating the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate 4-2.

Nils Höglander scored the winning goal on a third-period power play. Abbotsford took a 2-0 lead in the second period, on goals from defencemen Jack Rathbone and Brady Keeper. John Stevens added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

Arturs Silovs got the start in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots he faced after Spencer Martin got the shutout in Game 1.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.