8 must-visit New Westminster destinations to add to your travel itinerary (CONTEST)

Need some staycation inspiration? Look no further than New Westminster.

The vibrant community has so much to offer, from its scenic waterfront location and vibrant arts and culture scene to its diverse food offerings. Plus, it’s just a quick SkyTrain ride or a half-hour drive from Downtown Vancouver.

With an abundance of bars, restaurants, markets, and events, you’ll find adventure around every corner. To help you make the most of your New Westminster trip, we’ve put together a list of some of the best things to check out in the area.

A true New Westminster gem, El Santo is the perfect place to enjoy some mouthwatering Mexican cuisine in a trendy upscale setting.

Chef Sam Fabbro’s sustainable menu puts a modern twist on traditional Mexican flavours. From tasty tacos to an extensive array of platos chiquitos and grandes, each dish promises to tantalize your taste buds.

There is also an exquisite cocktail menu, which features an impressive range of both classic and creative tequila cocktails, like the fruity Margarita Guey or the refreshing Zona Rosa. It’s the perfect place to unwind and connect with friends.

Piva is a modern Italian restaurant in the heart of New Westminster that serves delicious food, wines, and refreshing cocktails. From fresh pasta to rustic pizzas and tender meats, all dishes are made using consciously sourced ingredients from local farms and artisans, as well as ingredients imported from Italy.

Not only does Piva offer traditional Italian cuisine, but also a variety of vegan and vegetarian options — making it a true standout. Plant-based guests can indulge in the rich flavours of the vegan gnocchi or savour the earthy goodness of the wild mushroom pizza.

Meanwhile, the wine list features carefully selected labels and includes some of the best from BC, Italy, and other famous wine regions from around the world.

The Fraser River Discovery Centre is a must-visit destination that brings to life the stories and diversity of the entire Fraser River. Guests can explore a wide range of exhibits and programs that focus on different facets of the river’s past, present, and future — including its Indigenous history, environment, economy, and culture.

A visit to the centre makes for an incredible educational day out, and it’s fun for all ages.

No trip to New Westminster is complete without a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, where you can breathe in the fresh sea air and bask in the picturesque pier views.

While you’re at it, stop by the River Market for an immersive local experience where you can discover boutique vendors and gourmet eats. Browse through a unique collection of vintage clothing in Uncommon Vintage, grab a hot beverage at Great Wall Tea, or enjoy a sweet treat at Origins Chocolate Bar.

If you’re up for something a little different, how about one-of-a-kind magic show? Hidden Wonders is a speakeasy-style performance venue with vintage decor, a concession stand, and an overall aura of mystery — it’s hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic downtown.

Created by famous Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar, this 75-minute magic experience always leaves audiences in awe with mind-boggling illusions and tricks. Each show is a super fun and unique experience that’s primed for family entertainment.

New Media Gallery, a contemporary public gallery located in New Westminster’s Anvil Center, is one of the area’s best-kept art secrets. With different exhibitions year-round, it features fascinating works from local artists, as well as some of the biggest contemporary artists in the world.

Its current exhibition is aBIOTIC, a fascinating exploration into the ethereal, scientific and mysterious behaviours of water, which opens on May 27.

Craft beer enthusiasts will find plenty to love in New Westminster, as it boasts a thriving local brewery scene. A favourite among beer lovers in the area is Steel and Oak Brewing Co.

With a cozy tasting room and welcoming atmosphere, this community-centred hangout is a great place to mingle with locals, enjoy some classic bar food and of course, sample a plethora of different brews. A couple of the brewery’s flagship beers include the fruity Dry Hopped Sour or the full-bodied and floral Red Pilsner.

Any exciting getaway requires a solid base. If you want scenic views, and to be within walking distance of some of the best spots to eat, Inn at the Quay is for you.

With unique architecture that resembles a cruise ship, this waterfront hotel features guestroom balconies that overlook the Fraser River. Whether you’re on the east or west side, every room is a quiet getaway with an incredible view. Some rooms even include a jetted tub for two, if you’re in the mood for a little pampering.

The outdoor patio is the perfect place for guests to soak up some sun and enjoy the scenery. If you’re feeling peckish, the onsite Boathouse Restaurant offers a variety of delectable dining options.

Fancy winning an incredible New Westminster getaway for two? We’ve teamed up with Tourism New Westminster to give you the chance to win a luxurious two-night stay at Inn at the Quay and a dinner for two at El Santo and Piva.

But that’s not all! You’ll also get all-day passes for TransLink so you can explore with ease and a $500 gift card for incidentals or entry to events. Click here to enter the contest. Good luck!