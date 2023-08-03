Wholesome video shows 74-year-old Toronto Blue Jays fan at her first live game

While every Canadian deserves to get taken out to the ball game and cheer on our only Major League Baseball team, not all of us get that chance.

For 74-year-old Connie, living on the east coast and raising three children as a single mother meant that her dream of watching the Blue Jays in Toronto was a fantasy that had to be put on the back burner.

That didn’t stop her from being a fan though. In fact, according to her family, Connie has watched every single Blue Jays game live on TV since 1977. That’s more than 7,000 games.

Still, after all those years, she had never heard the roar of the crowd or looked out at the Toronto skyline under the open roof of the Rogers Centre, and she was starting to think she never would.

But that all changed earlier this year, when her family decided to nominate her to have her lifelong wish granted by a charitable organization called We Are Young.

With the mission of encouraging respect and appreciation for seniors, We Are Young has been granting experience-based wishes since 2015, and when they heard about Connie’s story, they knew they could help her wish come true.

On Wednesday night, as the Jays took on the Baltimore Orioles, Connie was able to witness the spectacle live for the first time in her life.

Seated in the lower bowl of the stadium, she got the full experience.

She was given a signed ball before the game, she made an appearance on the jumbotron, and she left with a flyball that had landed just a few seats away from her. Oh, and of course, the home team closed out the game with a 4-1 victory.

Described as someone who has struggled with both loneliness and poverty, creating an experience like this for Connie is We Are Young’s way of showing that seniors are just as deserving of kindness and help as anyone who is struggling in life.