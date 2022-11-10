Whether it’s a winter getaway with friends or a trip across the country to visit family, the holiday season can often involve a lot of travelling.

Sure, it’s easy to be a chronic over-packer or always forget that one item you wish you had, but making sure to travel with the right tech accessories can ensure those long flights fly by — and make your trips more memorable, too.

If you’re looking to elevate your travel, we’ve teamed up with The Source, Canada’s largest tech retailer, to put together a list of must-have products that will make your jet-setting life totally stress-free. (You can thank us later.)

Ever feel like time is standing still during a long layover? With the Samsung Z Flip4, you can catch up on your favourite TV shows and get lost in entertainment as the hours fly by. This phone offers the perfect viewing experience in your pocket. Simply unfold to have it stand up on its own so you can watch hands-free or drag and drop applications to multitask with two screens at once. Plus, it’s easy to take amazing travel selfies while using FlexCam — no need for a tripod, just set the phone down and adjust the screen to capture all your best angles.

Noisy environments can be one of the worst parts of travelling, particularly if you’re trying to get some work done on-the-go or catch up on some sleep. Bose headphones feature the world’s best noise-cancellation technology, so you can plug in and escape from the busy world around you — you may even feel like you’ve started your vacation early.

Working from a different location can be challenging, so you need a machine that’s fast and reliable. The ACER LTE laptop, with its 13.3-inch full HD LCD touchscreen, allows you to connect to a 4G LTE data plan. That means you can open your laptop and have access to the internet wherever you are — perfect for when that airport WiFi lets you down or you’re finally taking the leap to work remote.

We’re not about to add travelling to that long list of reasons why you haven’t hit your fitness goals. You might be away from your standard gym routine or classes, but the FitBit Versa 4 Smart Watch allows you to track any walks, hikes, or vacation activities you do from your wrist, with over 40 exercise modes.

It comes in three different colours, including a stunning copper rose with beet band colour combination is exclusive to The Source, and makes a stylish accessory to any outfit.

That five-hour train ride is about to feel like five minutes with this ultra-cool case that fits around your Android phone and acts like your own personal, portable controller.

You won’t have to sacrifice screen real estate for touchscreen controls or tighten your thumbs to hit every control on your mobile game. The Razer Kishi is designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere. When you’re done, just retract the case and easily tuck it away.

Heading out into nature with friends and family? Winter walks, hikes, or cycles, can be rough, so you’re gonna need some entertainment. Play your favourite tunes with the Sony SRX Bluetooth Speaker and become the life of the party — wherever you are.

This is water and dust resistance to keep on playing when exposed to the elements. It’s also designed to be shockproof, so it will survive any inevitable bumps and drops.

