More than 5.7 million Canadians took advantage of advanced voting

With less than a week to go before the federal election, Elections Canada says preliminary numbers show 5.78 million electors voted at the advance polls.

That is an 18.46% increase from 2019, when 4,879,312 electors voted in advance.

Elections Canada says the number is just an estimate and not all polling stations may have reported yet.

Stéphane Perrault is the Chief Electoral Officer and said, “I want to thank the electors who took advantage of advance polls for their patience and their help in making this a safe experience for everyone. I also want to thank the tens of thousands of election workers for making this possible.”

“Canadians still have the opportunity to contribute to this great democratic exercise by voting on election day or by returning their special ballot before the September 20 deadline,” said Perrault.

Advance voting was available over four days from September 10 to 13.

You can find out where and when to vote here.