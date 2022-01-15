A cantilevered architectural design for a planned mansion in West Vancouver overcomes the challenges of the development site’s steep slope, while also providing an eye-catching flair that optimizes its views of Burrard Inlet and the downtown Vancouver peninsula.

Such protruding structures are most common for bridges, and for buildings they have typically been short and shallow in length. But long, boxy protrusions are increasingly being adopted for contemporary styled buildings in certain applications and conditions.

This particular design by Vancouver-based Alterativ Design Lab for the 20,500 sq ft vacant lot at 3609 Creery Avenue, within the West Bay area, has a total floor area of about 10,000 sq ft over three levels, including the basement.

Creery Residence will have six bedrooms, with the main bedrooms on the upper level each facing a certain south-facing view that varies slightly in angle from one another.

The north-facing side, against the slope, will have a family room, library, and office spaces.

And this is certain to become an entertainer’s home. The main floor features all of the gathering spaces, along with the kitchen and full sliding doors for the outdoor deck — complete with an infinity pool. Amongst the various spaces planned for the the basement include a movie theatre.

Mehdi Einifar, principal of Alterativ Design Lab, told Daily Hive Urbanized the form of the building is meant to be seen as projecting out of or emerging from the sloped site.

The long extensions of the cantilevered structures also serve the additional purpose of providing solar shading for the lower level.

Creery Residence’s design is in the process of being finalized.