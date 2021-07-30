A small mid-block site on Granville Street in the South Granville retail district will see major renovations that upgrade the existing one-storey commercial building, and provide a two-storey addition for a single residential unit.

This is a rare and unusual project at 2655 Granville Street — on the west side of the street, between West 10th Avenue and West 11th Avenue — given its size and the retainment of the existing building for a vertical expansion.

The existing structure was constructed in 2004, and up until recently it was occupied by the Mason J clothing store.

Records show the property changed hands in January 2021 in a deal worth $4.9 million. Sources say the small ground-floor commercial unit will be turned into a luxury restaurant.

According to the development application by Winston Chong Architect submitted to the city, structural elements will be upgraded to support the new uses.

There will also be an infill development component to this project, as the rear of the site — about half of the lot — is currently surface vehicle parking. The lot measures 27 ft in width and 120 ft in length.

The third level will be setback from both Granville Street and the laneway to reduce the visibility of massing from street level. Setbacks on the laneway side for the second and third levels also create large outdoor terraces for the residential unit.

The total floor area of this development is about 7,600 sq ft. Two vehicle parking spaces will be provided from the laneway.

The property immediately to the south at 2675 Granville Street, currently occupied by the Ecco shoe store, is also on the market. This 1957-built, single-storey with 3,000 sq ft of retail space underwent some renovations in recent years.

Both properties are just a four-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Broadway and Granville Street.