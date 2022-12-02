184 homes and new retail in Port Moody includes heritage preservation

A city block-sized redevelopment in Port Moody could bring homes for hundreds of people, and introduce new commercial vibrancy along historic Clarke Street.

Currently, the 2400 block of Clarke Street — framed by Clarke Drive and the SkyTrain guideway to the north, Kyle Street to the east, Spring Street to the south, and Queens Street to the west — is occupied by older low-storey commercial buildings, including Aroma Indian Restaurant, and several vacant lots. This site is about a 10-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Moody Centre Station.

A new application by Placemaker Communities calls for a pair of six-storey, mixed-use buildings containing a total of 184 homes, including 110 condominiums, 60 market rental homes, 14 below-market rental homes, and 13 live/work units.

The unit size mix is 19 studios, 51 one-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units with a den, 51 two-bedroom units, and 18 three-bedroom units, plus the aforementioned live/work units.

The ground level of both buildings would see 24,400 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses, effectively activating the streetfronts. Both buildings are separated by a mid-block pedestrian mews.

The proponent is also committing to retain and restore a 1910-built, two-storey building on the site, with the structure relocated to the Queens Street end of the site and used as commercial space. This heritage structure would be integrated with an improved Queens Street Plaza.

Two underground levels would contain 252 vehicle parking stalls and 273 bike parking spaces. The total floor area would reach 168,400 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.2 times larger than the 52,000 sq ft lot. The firm behind the design is GBL Architects.