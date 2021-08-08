Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A look inside: A $3.4 million castle near the Monashee Mountains

Aug 8 2021, 2:36 pm
A look inside: A $3.4 million castle near the Monashee Mountains
234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby's

If you’ve ever dreamed of living like royalty, look no further than the house at 234 Sugar Lake Road.

For just $3,450,000, you can have your very own castle—moat and drawbridge included—a few hours drive from downtown Vancouver.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

Nestled near the foothills of the Monashee Mountains, the castle sits on more than eight and a half acres of old growth trees, meandering paths, and lush meadows.

The property is surrounded by the Shuswap River on one side and Cherry Creek on the other, offering a combined 1,312 feet of shoreline.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

“Welcome to the ultimate escape for those seeking privacy, wrapped in decadence and Mother Nature’s most natural therapy,” the listing, from Sotheby’s, reads.

Walking across the planked drawbridge, you’re greeted by eight-foot, solid wood front doors that are housed within a custom mahogany archway.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

There are three bedrooms and five bathrooms within the home’s 3,124 square feet of living space.

The spacious master retreat features a fireplace, spa-like soaker tub, and walk-in closets, among other luxuries. A secret door offers an escape to a serene private patio and gardens.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

You’ll find acid washed and polished concrete floors throughout the home, which provide warmth in the winter and offer cool relief in the summer.

The open concept living room and commercial grade kitchen are an entertainer’s dream, and flow seamlessly into the backyard and covered patio.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

The true highlight is the castle’s massive, 3,000 square-foot rooftop patio. An outdoor kitchen, complete with power and water, can be found beneath the covered gazebo.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

Wander through the sprawling property to discover a rustic guest cottage and private island.

The home is “semi” off-grid—fresh drinking water comes from a well on the property, there’s a septic system for sewage, and a pellet burning boiler system creates radiant heat.

But a BC Hydro connection satisfies all power, security, and technology needs.

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

234 Sugar Lake Road/Sotheby’s

Whether you’re in the market for a home that’s fit for a king or queen or are still amassing your fortune, take a look at the full listing here.

