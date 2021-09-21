Six-storey condo building proposed near Commercial-Broadway Station

A new rezoning application submitted to the City of Vancouver calls for the development of a market residential building about a seven-minute walk east of the SkyTrain Commercial-Broadway Station hub.

The proposal for 2062-2092 East Broadway — replacing five single-family homes at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Broadway and Lakewood Drive, immediately west of Laura Secord Elementary School — calls for a six-storey building with 71 strata units.

The unit mix is 22 studios, 22 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and nine three-bedroom units.

No commercial space is planned for the ground level.

The height potential of the site is limited by the city’s Grandview-Woodland Community Plan’s Commercial-Broadway Station Precinct TransitionArea, which calls for heights of no more than six storeys.

Above all, the site’s height is severely constrained by View Cone 27 emanating from the southern beach area of Trout Lake Park.

The total floor area is 53,342 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.65 times larger than the size of the 20,129 sq ft lot.

Two underground levels will contain 71 vehicle paring stalls and 140 bike parking spaces.

Bucci Developments is the developer, and RH Architects is the design firm.