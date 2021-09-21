Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

Six-storey condo building proposed near Commercial-Broadway Station

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Sep 21 2021, 9:35 am
Six-storey condo building proposed near Commercial-Broadway Station
Artistic rendering of 2062-2092 East Broadway, Vancouver. (RH Architects/Bucci Developments)

A new rezoning application submitted to the City of Vancouver calls for the development of a market residential building about a seven-minute walk east of the SkyTrain Commercial-Broadway Station hub.

The proposal for 2062-2092 East Broadway — replacing five single-family homes at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Broadway and Lakewood Drive, immediately west of Laura Secord Elementary School — calls for a six-storey building with 71 strata units.

The unit mix is 22 studios, 22 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and nine three-bedroom units.

No commercial space is planned for the ground level.

2062-2092 East Broadway Vancouver

Site of 2062-2092 East Broadway, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

2062-2092 East Broadway Vancouver

Site of 2062-2092 East Broadway, and the height limits of the area based on the City of Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland Plan. Click on the image for an enlarged version. (RH Architects/Bucci Developments)

The height potential of the site is limited by the city’s Grandview-Woodland Community Plan’s Commercial-Broadway Station Precinct TransitionArea, which calls for heights of no more than six storeys.

Above all, the site’s height is severely constrained by View Cone 27 emanating from the southern beach area of Trout Lake Park.

2062-2092 East Broadway Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2062-2092 East Broadway, Vancouver. The view cone height restriction is also shown. (RH Architects/Bucci Developments)

2062-2092 East Broadway Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2062-2092 East Broadway, Vancouver. The view cone height restriction is also shown. (RH Architects/Bucci Developments)

The total floor area is 53,342 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.65 times larger than the size of the 20,129 sq ft lot.

Two underground levels will contain 71 vehicle paring stalls and 140 bike parking spaces.

Bucci Developments is the developer, and RH Architects is the design firm.

2062-2092 East Broadway Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2062-2092 East Broadway, Vancouver. (RH Architects/Bucci Developments)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT