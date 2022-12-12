22 players named to Canada's World Juniors roster

Hockey Canada has unveiled its 2023 roster for the World Juniors tournament.

Taking place in Halifax and Moncton later this month, the 22-man roster was officially released earlier today for the World Juniors, which kicks off on its traditional Boxing Day schedule.

There’s no shortage of star power for this year’s tournament, with 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright and 2023 projected first overall pick Connor Bedard both suiting up for the hometown Canadians.

There are also two players affiliated with Canadian NHL teams, as Montreal’s draft pick Joshua Roy and Edmonton’s draft pick Reid Schaefer cracked the final roster.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said team director of player personnel Alan Millar. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”

Canada is the defending champions, having won the gold medal at this summer’s tournament, which was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak cancelled the first attempt of the 2022 edition last December.

Forwards

Brennan Othmann, Peterborough (OHL)

Joshua Roy, Sherbrooke (LHJMQ)

Logan Stankoven, Kamloops (WHL)

Dylan Guenther, Arizona (NHL)/Edmonton (WHL)

Reid Schaefer, Seattle (WHL)

Zach Dean, Gatineau (LHJMQ)

Shane Wright, Seattle (NHL)/Kingston (OHL)

Connor Bedard, Regina (WHL)

Colton Dach, Kelowna (WHL)

Caedan Bankier, Kamloops (WHL)

Adam Fantilli, University of Michigan (Big Ten)

Zack Ostapchuk, Vancouver (WHL)

Nathan Gaucher, Québec (LHJMQ)

Defence

Nolan Allan, Seattle (WHL)

Olen Zellweger, Everett (WHL)

Tyson Hinds, Sherbrooke (LHJMQ)

Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles (NHL)/Barrie (OHL)

Ethan Del Mastro, Mississauga (OHL)

Kevin Korchinski, Seattle (WHL)

Jack Matier, Ottawa (OHL)

Goalies

Thomas Milic, Seattle (WHL)

Benjamin Gaudreau, Sarnia (OHL)

Canada kicks off its schedule on December 26, when they take on Czechia at 3:30 pm PT/4:30 pm MT/6:30 ET.