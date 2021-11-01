Hello November!

It’s hard to believe that November is already here, and colder days are fast approaching in Vancouver. But don’t let ol’ jack frost keep you inside — there are tons of movies and TV shows filming their latest installments right here in Vancity.

From new productions to the return of popular shows — in Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling! Here are 15 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this November.

The Mother

Calling all J. Lo fans — keep your eyes peeled around town this month because Jenny is on the block! Starring Jennifer Lopez, Netflix’s The Mother is currently filming in the city with production expected to continue into the new year.

Bones of Crows

Bones of Crows is currently filming in the Vancouver area until January 2022. Written by Indigenous filmmaker Marie Clements, the new drama mini-series will cover the topic of residential schools in Canada and tell the story of one of their survivors. The mini-series is expected to film in the Metro Vancouver area into 2022.

Reginald the Vampire – Season 1

A new SYFY series called Reginald the Vampire begins filming in Vancouver this November for its first season. Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon will star in the comedy series based around the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Nancy Drew – Season 3

Nancy Drew is filming in Vancouver for the third season of the CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series follows teenage detective Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends witness a murder that strangely connects to her family.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane will be filming in the city until next April for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is back on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until sometime next year for its sixth season.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash is filming in the city this November for a brand new season, with production expected to continue into March 2022. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen — a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois returned to Vancouver to film this past September and production will continue into November. While filming for the first season wrapped in the city only a few months ago, the cast and crew are back in town until next year to film the second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Batwoman – Season 3

Batwoman is on location in the city this November for its third season. Ruby Rose previously starred in the series as main character Kate Kane; however she left the show after its first season and Javicia Leslie took over as the lead, earning her the nickname “Batwoman 2.0”.

The CW’s Charmed is back on location in Vancouver to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who discover after their mother passes away that they are actually very powerful witches. Charmed will be on location in Vancouver until sometime in March 2022.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is back on location filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season is expected to continue into next year.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver filming for its fourth season, with production expected to continue into April 2022. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow is filming in Vancouver for its seventh season, with production continuing into next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains who must put their differences aside and come together to save the earth.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Production for the second season is underway until March 2022, and it stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

When Calls the Heart – Season 9

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is on location in Vancouver for its ninth season until the end of November. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle.