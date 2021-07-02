Hello July! Summer is in full swing in the city, and the start of a new month means some new movies and TV shows setting up shop right here in Vancouver.

From movie production to the return of popular series, these actors and crew are working hard to bring you some brand new binge-worthy creations you won’t want to miss.In Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling and get a glimpse of the action!

Here are 15 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this July.

Madeline – Season 1

Going by its working title of Madeline, this Apple TV+ thriller series will set up shop in Vancouver this month to start production of its first season. The series will follow a girl, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who must learn how to restart and rebuild her life following a suicide attempt she doesn’t remember. Reese Witherspoon will be producing, and Sam Miller will be directing. Production is expected to continue into October.

Lou

Netflix’s Lou set up production in Vancouver this past June, with filming expected to continue into August. The action thriller will star Oscar-winner Allison Janney in the lead role and follows the story of a woman, played by Janney, and her landlord who join together to search for her daughter, who has been kidnapped. Lou will be a total cliff hanger and is supposed to bring some serious Taken vibes with a female twist.

Rescued by Ruby

Netflix’s Rescued by Ruby is a new feature film on location in the Vancouver area this month and will continue into the summer. Starring The Flash’s Grant Gustin, the movie is based around a true story about a difficult shelter dog named Ruby who gets adopted by state trooper Dan, played by Gustin, and both of their lives are changed forever.

Breathe – Season 1

Starring Melissa Barrera, Breathe will be filming in the Vancouver area this July. The new Netflix series will be about a plane crash survivor, played by Barrera, who must fight for her life and learn to survive in the Canadian wilderness.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver this month filming for its fourth season, with production expected to continue into next year. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a group of tight-knit friends who come to realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Nancy Drew – Season 3

Nancy Drew returns to Vancouver this month to begin filming for the third season of the CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series is based around an 18-year-old Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends witness a murder.

Yellowjackets – Season 1

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is filming in Vancouver for its first season, with production expected to continue into September. The new series will star popular long-time actress Christina Ricci, alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, among others. The story line will follow a group of female soccer players who end up stranded after their plane crashes in the wilderness — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes.

Superman & Lois – Season 1

Superman & Lois will finish filming in July for its first season. The series started filming in the city last year and has been on location since October. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane. The show premiered this past February, and production is expected to continue into June.

The Midnight Club – Season 1

The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series filming in town through to September. The 10-episode series is being adapted from the Christopher Pike novel by the same name and is about a group of terminally ill children who are living in a hospice. The group forms an unlikely bond and begins to meet up at midnight to share spooky stories together.

Family Law – Season 2

Family Law will be filming in Vancouver through to September for its second season of the Global original series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the drama series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm, and has an all-Canadian cast like Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu and Jewel Stait.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow returns this month to Vancouver to film its seventh season, with production expected to continue in the city until next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains from the DC Universe who work together to help prevent an apocalypse from destroying the Earth.

Snowpiercer – Season 3

Back for its third season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver until the end of July. The drama series is based around the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige and tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world. The series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, among others.

When Calls the Heart – Season 9

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is back on location in Vancouver for its ninth season until the end of November. The series follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher, who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle.

Supergirl – Season 6

Back for another season, Supergirl is on location in Vancouver until sometime in August. Melissa Benoist stars as Kara, better known as Supergirl in this series, who must balance being a reporter and fighting crime.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 5

Chesapeake Shores returns to Vancouver for its fifth season of the Hallmark series, with filming expected to continue into July. The series focuses on single mother Abby O’Brien, played by BC native Meghan Ory. Joining Ory back on screen for season five is Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley.