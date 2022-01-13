The Nice List: 12 Days of Giveaways 2021 winners announced
Well folks, that is a wrap!
All last month we encouraged Daily Hive readers to participate in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways extravaganza, and with good reason.
Our campaign, a little way to spread happiness and awesome prezzies to our readers, had more than $40,000 worth of prizes and 72 contests over the holiday season.
From bucket list staycations to memorable meals, shopping sprees, the latest technology, and more, our 12 Days of Giveaways truly had something for everyone.
To all of our amazing partners who helped make it all possible – thank you. And to everyone who participated in the contests, thank you for being a Daily Hive fan.
From all of us here at Daily Hive, thank you for sharing the holiday season with us! Have a fantastic 2022!
Here’s our full nice list of daily winners. Please note: All winners have been contacted directly. If you have NOT been contacted you are not a winner this year — sorry.
Day 1
- Fern + Petal: @ladykrikri – Instagram
- Starbucks: @charlenereyes_ – Instagram
- DUER – Adeline R. – email
- Pan Pacific Whistler – @hanahvan – Instagram
Day 2
- iRobot: @henglish123 – Instagram
- The Pie Hole: @christinacarolinelouise – Instagram
- Tasty Indian Bistro: @janellecairns92 – Instagram
- The Boat Shed: @katherinepingol – Instagram
- The Soho Hotel: @maria__k96 – Instagram
Day 3
- Regenwald Leasing: @miss_kibs – Instagram
- JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits: @haillee_m – Instagram
- Vessi: @oursimplestory_ – Instagram
- NaMi: @cravinginvan – Instagram
Day 4
- The Hub Collection Ltd.: @tamtamglam – Instagram
- Sprezzatura: @anangryfijian – Instagram
- Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver: @amateur_mama – Instagram
- Bar From Afar: @nomsthruthesix – Instagram
Day 5
- K.C Hall Art: @whythefaceyyc – Instagram
- Dimex Group: @hilad – Twitter
- Fairmont Hot Springs: @lindyme3 – Instagram
- Marben Restaurant: @wanderwithjoanna – Instagram
- Arc Iberico Imports: @chelsearuth – Instagram
Day 6
- Miku Toronto: @rachalmond – Instagram
- Miku Vancouver: @lifeintechnocolour – Instagram
- Autism BC: @erika.mac – Instagram
- Flyover Canada: @missesjay2015 – Instagram
- Fresh Ideas Start Here: @shirlng22 and @tiffyytyeung – Instagram
- Delta Vancouver Suites: @paolagemebenal – Instagram
Day 7
- Minami Vancouver: @knzieoliver – Instagram
- YYOGA: @roxyliciouss, @bibisuperkay, and @writerjaclyn – Instagram
- Chai Ghai: @jane_poole1995 and @carey_786 – Instagram
- Wedgewood Hotel: @eeepwell – Instagram
- Minami Toronto: @salonga.mj – Instagram
Day 8
- True Created Design: @christinab2512 – Instagram
- Crysteda Beverages: @shaynrs22 – Instagram
- Wahlburgers Canada: @blueorchidgirl – Instagram
- Hayu: @letterexchangeabilitiesprogram, @shaunaelysee, @taysiamac, @askher702020 – Instagram
- H Tasting Lounge: @nate_dogg87 – Instagram
- Donnelly Group: @sunshinecastone – Instagram
Day 9
- Good Natured Wine: @belljar999 – Instagram
- General Assembly Pizza Vancouver: @suusanouy – Instagram
- General Assembly Pizza Toronto: @salonga.mj – Instagram
- Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre: @c.smith91 – Instagram
- Gibbons Whistler: @hailwo – Instagram
- Ole Cocktails: @justynasindre IG and @Keena_herman_30 – Instagram
- Oilers Entertainment Group: Shania A. – Email
- COBS Bread: @xo_crystalf_xo – Instagram
Day 10
- Skullycandy: @prairiebelle44 – Instagram
- Fairmont Waterfront and Sky Helicopters: @ikbenmoe – Instagram
- Koston: @dan_e_bee78 – Instagram
- NUDE: @b.mounz – Instagram
- Slap Communications: @taimeakin – Instagram
- Delta Toronto: @abigailcfer – Instagram
- Frind Winery: @Hemmelberrypie – Instagram
- Yellow Chilli: @nickt2828 – Instagram
Day 11
- Kline: @sherryfarionskatergirl – Instagram
- Fairmont Hotel Vancouver: @missemmamackey – Instagram
- Threads of Apollo: @chris.chiuu – Instagram
- Subway: @chubbbey – Instagram
- The Yoga Bar: @mdking13 – Instagram
- Coho Market: @jcnarvey and @suzi_sala – Instagram
- Canucks: @ivan__00__navi – Instagram
- Wine Vikings: @priiyanagra -Instagram
Day 12
- HYTN: @CupcakeDawnie – Twitter
- Herschel: @katzgrrljen – Instagram
- Fairmont Vancouver Airport: @kcanuck006 – Instagram
- Tourism Langley/Abbotsford: @erinnv7e – Instagram
- Couture Pop Up: @theresalaxa – Instagram
- PIC your NIC: @sunnyderbs – Instagram
- MLSE: @miguelvalo1 – Instagram
- Fabric Living: @iykykbidfk – Instagram
Congrats to all winners and thank you, again, to all those who entered! We hope you have an amazing year!