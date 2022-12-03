12 Days of Giveaways: Win an autographed jersey from a Canucks player

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to win a brand new Vancouver Canucks jersey!

We’re giving away an Oliver Ekman-Larsson jersey, signed by the Canucks’ alternate captain.

After a perfect road trip, the Canucks are back in the playoff race, with a heavy dose of games scheduled for Rogers Arena in December.

The prize

One (1) signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson jersey

This prize package is valued at $600.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @Offside, @DailyHiveVancouver, and @Canucks on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a signed @OEL23 jersey from @Canucks in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3GZvMt7 Follow @OffsideDH and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines