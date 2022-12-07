Maybe working out is already your thing, maybe you want it to be, either way, if your looking to kick start the new year with a challenge this RIDE CYCLE CLUB 12 Days of Giveaways prize, might be just what you’re looking for.

RIDE CYCLE CLUB offers bespoke classes, punctuated by curated playlists that are made to motivate, build strength and instill confidence!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIDE CYCLE CLUB (@ridecycleclub)

Music plays an integral role in guiding and empowering RIDE workouts which are guaranteed to make you sweat, get your blood pumping and your whole body moving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIDE CYCLE CLUB (@ridecycleclub)

The Prize

10 RIDES, RIDE Water Bottle + RIDE Private Label Workout Outfit (dependent on sizing available)

The prize is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @ridecycleclub on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win 1o rides at RIDE CYCLE CLUB with @DailyHiveVancouver’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FrVqVd Follow @DailyHiveVAN and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines