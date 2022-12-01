12 Days of Giveaways: UIOT Smart Home Package

When it comes to our homes, the smarter the better, right? The analog way of doing things just doesn’t quite cut it anymore.

If you’re looking to upgrade your lifestyle by transitioning to smart home technology UIOT products integrate into one system for a streamlined smart living experience built to optimize safety, convenience and entertainment.

This Christmas, in the true holiday spirit, UIOT is giving away a full package of its top-quality smart home products.

Simply follow the instructions below for your chance to win this incredible Christmas gift, which includes:

The prize

Central Hub x 1 UIOT Central Hub serves as the center of the UIOT smart home system and ties all UIOT smart devices together.

Smart Switches x 10 With your smartphone, you can conveniently manage your lights from any location at any time. Installing UIOT switches all throughout your home will give you control over all the lights in addition to lowering your energy costs.

With your smartphone, you can conveniently manage your lights from any location at any time. Installing UIOT switches all throughout your home will give you control over all the lights in addition to lowering your energy costs. Smart Socket x 5 The Smart Socket gives you Smart control of your electrical outlet. Turn ON/OFF any electronic device in your home using the UIOT App. you can preset triggers in Scenes and Automations. Enable any item that is plugged into the outlet to act Smart.

The Smart Socket gives you Smart control of your electrical outlet. Turn ON/OFF any electronic device in your home using the UIOT App. you can preset triggers in Scenes and Automations. Enable any item that is plugged into the outlet to act Smart. Flood Detector x 2 The Flood Detector guards your home against harmful leaks with an immediate alert via the app. Simply place the battery-powered flood detector anyplace in the basement, including under sinks, washing machines, and hot water tanks to mitigate the risk of damage.

The UIOT Smart Living Package is valued at $3999, including an iPhone 14 128GB valued at $1200.

(The package includes installation and labour costs for the smart home system)

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @smartuiot on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win the ultimate smart home package with UIOT Smart Living in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3UlW0Jr Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines