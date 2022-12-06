The countdown to Christmas is well and truly underway, which means Daily Hive is handing out a bunch of epic prizes for its annual 12 Days of Giveaways, and this one’s for the Foodies among us!

Enter for an unmissable opportunity to indulge in Chef Angus An’s highly sort after flavour-forward Thai cuisine.

Chef Angus An boasts an impressive slate of restaurants, including Fat Mao Noodles, Longtail Kitchen, Maenam and Sen Pad Thai. Bring the best of his mouth-watering creations home and get inspired with the Maenam Cookbook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maenam (@maenamrestaurant)

The Prize

$200 gift card to Maenam

$100 gift card to Longtail Kitchen

$100 gift card to Fat Mao

$100 gift card to Sen Pad Thai

A signed copy of Maenam Cookbook – Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking

This prize is valued at $535

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DishedVancouver, and @Fatmaonoodles on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win $500 worth of gift cards and signed Chef Angus cookbook with @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3XXmFiH Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines