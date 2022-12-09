Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Dec 9 2022, 2:02 pm
12 Days of Giveaways: One-night stay at Shangri-La Vancouver
Shangri-La Vancouver prides itself on providing an all-round elevated experience, offering an exclusive yet zen like environment at the centre of a bustling city. This year, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of giveaways Shangri-La’s tantalising charm could be yours to enjoy.

If you’re still on the search for that perfect Christmas gift, check out Shangri-La’s array of gifts to be purchased from their Italian Truffle & Olive Oil Collection to signature Shangri-La products.

 

The Prize

One night stay at Shangri-La Vancouver 

  • Stay in a luxury suite

The prize is valued at $800

Shangri-La Vancouver

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @shangrila-van  on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win the ultimate Shangri-La Vancouver package @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3HhGL1e Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.
Must be 19+ to enter. Enjoy responsibly.

Contest Guidelines

