12 Days of Giveaways: Modern Chef Society 4 person $600 VIP dinner

AutismBC is committed to providing help to people with autism across British Columbia by offering essential services, financial programmes and wide-ranging support to members of the community.

As part of its pledge to provide joy to those affected by autism, AutismBC has teamed up with Modern Chef Society to offer an extravagant VIP dining experience as part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Chef Society (@modernchefsociety)

The package includes a jam-packed evening where the winner and three guests will be accompanied by one of Modern Chef Society’s private chefs from the comfort of your own home.

Customize the menu according to your preferences, and witness the chef bring it to life in the kitchen. Better still, there’s no need to worry about cleaning up, everything will be left exactly as it was found.

The Prize

The prize includes:

A 4-Person Private Dining Experience with Modern Chef Society, including:

5-Course Dining Experience

Customizable Menu

Plateware, Flatware & Glassware Rental

This prize is valued at $600

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveVancouver and @AutismBC and @modernchefsociety on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a private dining experience with Modern Chef Society and @AutismBC in @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3XFWugn Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines