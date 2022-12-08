12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $750 Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 electric scooter

Happy Brewing Company has hit the ground running, or should we say scooting, with its first beer and introductory 12 Days of Giveaways, where Happy Brewing will be handing one lucky winter the keys to a Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 electric scooter.

The company’s original craft Happy Lager, runs clean and crisp. Described as a dry pale lager with a touch of floral, spicy, and citrusy hop notes, with a moderate, balanced bitterness. Super crushable during any season!

The prize

Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 electric scooter:

Powerful 350W brushless motor gives you the option to choose from 2-speed modes.

double shock absorption system, making your ride as comfortable as possible.

Burst-Proof Solid Tires

Rear disk braking system

Comes equipped with bright LED headlights and dashboard allows you to control your speed mode, keep track of the battery level, and lights all from the LCD display.

Easily Portable One Step Folding Mechanism:

Multifunctional Display: The interactive display is engineered to show you current speed, 2 different speed modes, battery capacity and headlight indication.

This prize package is valued at $750

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines