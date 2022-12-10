12 Days of Giveaways: $600 in-person cooking class with True Nosh
True Nosh is a food and beverage enterprise serving predominantly gluten-free Asian Fusion Grab & Go Cuisine alongside a product line comprised of sauces, flour and granola. Better still, the newly opened True NOSH Marketplace & Café serves up deliciously healthy, gluten free Asian Fusion cuisine, including hot meals, pastries, sandwiches, wraps and soups to eat in or to take away.
True Nosh also teach cooking classes designed for those looking diversify their cooking skills and incorporate healthy eating habits in their lifestyle.
Enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to polish up your cooking skills at a True Nosh cooking class for you and a guest !
The Prize
4 set of tickets to an in person cooking class for 2 people (4 x 2 classes)
- The 4 sets of tickets will give you access to any upcoming classes offered in 2023.
- During the class you get 10% off of anything in the store.
- Each set of tickets is a pair (2 people) so bring a good friend or loved to share in the fun (and food)
This Prize is valued at $600
View this post on Instagram
Get stuck into a hands on cooking class in the True Nosh shop at the Fairview Vancouver and gain invaluable insight into traditional Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese cooking but with a healthy, gluten-free twist.
