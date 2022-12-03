12 Days of Giveaways: $2500 4-day getaway with Discover Naramata

Experience the height of luxury at Naramata Inn. The recently refurbished, hundred-year-old property stands elegantly along the shores of Lake Okanagan. Boasting 12 quaint period-style rooms, redesigned with a modern touch, each with a clawfoot bathtub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naramata Inn (@naramatainn)

Ease into your time off with a visit to Naramata Inn’s wine bar, Eliza, or indulge in a 3-course dinner for two, bolstered by aromatic wine pairings at chef Ned Bell’s famous restaurant, revered for its local produce, delectable seafood offerings, coveted wine selection, and moreish, freshly made desserts.

Naramata is also home to breweries and wineries of the highest quality that draw in locals and international wine and beer enthusiasts as well as a friendly and growing community of repeat visitors.

For a chance to win a getaway like no other simply follow the entry instructions below!

The prize

Spring Blossom or Fall Harvest: A 4-Night Naramata Getaway, from Discover Naramata and Naramata Inn

The prize includes:

2 nights at the Naramata Inn; built in the year 1907, the historic Inn is perfectly situated between Lake Okanagan and the famous KVR trails, fruit orchards, vineyards and wineries.

2 nights in a beautiful log cottage, right on Okanagan Lake, at Sandy Beach Lodge. Paddle a canoe, soak in the hot tub, and take advantage of having your own private grill, lake view patio, and the perfect place to sip a glass of local wine at the end of the day.

A $250 gift certificate to enjoy dinner or lunch at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery. Offering exceptional views of Okanagan Lake and beyond.

2 large pizzas from local favourite, Real Things Pizza. Real Things is known for its unique creations, using local produce and products. Choose from a range of seasonal pizzas featuring local peaches in summer, pears and blue cheese, and a turkey and local Brie pizza at Thanksgiving.

A $50 gift card to enjoy at Legend Distilling, best known for its creative gins packed full of botanicals, herbs and fruit.

A tour of the vineyards, plus a tasting at JoieFarm Winery. JoieFarm Winery is known for making European-inspired wines perfect for West Coast living. Don’t miss the rosé, aromatic whites, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir.

An estate tasting & tour at Tightrope Winery, where you’ll enjoy an in-depth tasting of 5 wines, led by a sommelier. You’ll also receive a $75 gift card for the wine shop, and a Riedel wine glass to take home.

Getaway to be taken in 2023, between April 1st – June 24th, 2023, or between September 5th November 15th

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveVancouver @discovernaramata, and @naramatainn on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $2500 4-day getaway with Discover Naramata @DailyHiveVAN’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FhsvEr Follow @DailyHiveVAN and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines