It’s no great secret that Tandoori Flame is North America’s largest Indian buffet restaurant serving 150 dishes across 12 individual food stations at numerous locations across the continent.

Guests can enjoy their meal in the hustle and bustle of the main dining area against a backdrop of delightful aromas and live cooking, or if you prefer to eat in peace, in a private room. Whatever you choose, this spot is truly a sight to be seen.

This Christmas, Tandoori Flame is giving away a $500 gift card for fans of the iconic, North American staple to enjoy.

The prize

$500 gift card for winner to enjoy at their chosen location.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveVancouver, @DishedVancouver, and @tandooriflame on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $500 gift card to Tandoori Flame @DailyHiveVAN’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3GWFeNN Follow @DailyHiveVAN and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines