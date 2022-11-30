Over $65,000 in prizes up for grabs in our 12th annual 12 Days of Giveaways

Ladies and gentlemen, the best time of the year is truly upon us.

At Daily Hive, we love to spread joy around the holidays. And what could be better than ringing in the spirit of the season with our annual 12 Days of Giveaways?

No matter what you’re celebrating over the next month, we would like to make it extra sweet with the chance to win some amazing prizes.

This is our 12th anniversary of our 12 Days of Giveaways extravaganza. When Daily Hive started in 2010, we gave away $3,000 in prizes. It was a small gesture of festive appreciation to say thank you to our wonderful community of loyal readers who followed what was then called Vancity Buzz. But over the years, we grew and grew in so many ways, and so did our pool of prizes By 2015, we had given away more than $20,000 in awesomeness to our readers. And this year, we are giving away more than $65,000 in prizes.

How it works

Starting on December 1, we’ll be launching a number of different contests each day. Every giveaway will run until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. Then, in the days following, we’ll randomly draw names from all the entries to announce the winners in one major post on December 20.

There will be something for everyone to be won: luxurious staycations, fitness packages, a year’s worth of coffee, gift cards to beloved brands like Aritzia and Sephora, and more.

Some giveaways will be available to everyone reading Daily Hive across the country, while others are for specific cities only, so make sure you know which city the contest is for.

What you need to do

We’ll be updating Daily Hive each day with new contests, so bookmark it and come back and visit the site daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. We’ll also be promoting the contest on Twitter and Instagram, so follow the hashtag #DH12Days to make sure you don’t miss a beat!

Each contest will have different entry methods across different social media channels, so be sure to read each one carefully.

The nitty-gritty

The 12 Days of Giveaways will start on December 1, 2022. Contest winners will be announced on December 20, 2022. Open to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Maximum of one prize per person.

Happy holidays and good luck!