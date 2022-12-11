Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: 2 night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Dec 11 2022
If waking up in a magical winter wonderland sounds remotely exciting to you, then enter Daily Hive’s 12 days of Giveaways for chance to win a two-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler plus daily breakfast for two in the Wildflower Restaurant.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Courtesy Fairmont Chateau Whistler

The Prize

  • Win a two-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler plus daily breakfast for two in the Wildflower Restaurant

The prize is valued at $1398

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @dailyhivecanada and @FairmontChateauwhistlr  on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

  • Win A 2 night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler @DailyHiveVan’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3Y9LGHu Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines

