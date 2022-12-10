It’s not always possible to fully vacate your life, but a couple of nights away at a tranquil, newly opened hotel can provide a little relief.

This year, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, the newly opened JW Marriott Parq Vancouver is offering up an indulgent two 2 night stay and spa treatment for a lucky winner to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott® Parq Vancouver (@jwmarriottvan)

Let stress fall away at a personalised spa treatment thoughtfully curated to meet your needs, and leave you feeling invigorated and refreshed; ready to soak in the beauty of the hotel’s rooftop park, set amongst the towering structures of downtown.

The Prize

2 night stay at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver One Bedroom Suite

Access to JW Marriott Executive Lounge serving breakfast, desserts, snacks, and evening hors d’oeuvres

55 Minute Spa Treatment at Spa by JW

This prize is valued at $1,500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @jwmarriottvan on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Win a night’s stay and Spa treatment at the JW Marriott Vancouver with @DailyHiveVan’s #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FgcIEr Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines