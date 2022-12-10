Contests12 Days of GiveawaysCurated

12 Days of Giveaways: $1,500 two night stay at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Dec 10 2022, 2:40 pm
Daily Hive

It’s not always possible to fully vacate your life, but a couple of nights away at a tranquil, newly opened hotel can provide a little relief.

This year, as part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, the newly opened JW Marriott Parq Vancouver is offering up an indulgent two 2 night stay and spa treatment for a lucky winner to enjoy.

Let stress fall away at a personalised spa treatment thoughtfully curated to meet your needs,  and leave you feeling invigorated and refreshed; ready to soak in the beauty of the hotel’s rooftop park, set amongst the towering structures of downtown.

JW Marriott

Courtesy JW Marriott

The Prize

  • 2 night stay at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver One Bedroom Suite
  • Access to JW Marriott Executive Lounge serving breakfast, desserts, snacks, and evening hors d’oeuvres
  • 55 Minute Spa Treatment at Spa by JW

This prize is valued at $1,500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @jwmarriottvan on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

  • Win a night’s stay and Spa treatment at the JW Marriott Vancouver with @DailyHiveVan’s  #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3FgcIEr Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines

