12 Days of Giveaways: $1100 stay at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport

The Fairmont Vancouver Aiport has been repeatedly ranked as North America’s number one airport hotel and is the only fully soundproofed luxury establishment within Vancouver airport’s grounds.

As part of Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways, The Fairmont is offering the ultimate pre or post-flight staycation in its highest-end suites.

The lavishly designed Fairmont Gold rooms are located on the top floor of the hotel with unrestricted access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge. Curl up in plush bedding, soak in an oversized tub and follow planes as they take off, all from the comfort of your room; which comes kitted with a telescope and plane spotting guide.

Better still, The Fairmont Gold Lounge, offers guests daily hot breakfast, evening canapés, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and access to the Honour Bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Vancouver Airport (@fairmontvancouverairport)

The Prize

The prize includes:

One night in a Fairmont Gold Runway View Room – includes exclusive Fairmont Gold Lounge access, deluxe hot breakfast, evening canapés and more.

Dinner for two at the Globe @YVR ($200 CAD value, does not include alcohol) This prize is valued at $1100 ( bl ack-out dates apply, valid for 1 year)

This prize package is valued at $1100

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow, @DailyHiveVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada, and @fairmontvancoverairport on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a $550 one-night stay with @DailyHiveVancouver’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3iqUDf1 Follow @DailyHiveVAN and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines