Here are 10 celebrities to spot around Vancouver this May

Get ready to be starstruck in the city!

It may seem like pure luck running into one of your favourite actors while they are here in town filming for their latest project, but with our help, it’s easier than you think!

Of course, finding out who is in town is half the battle. With a few productions currently filming right now, make sure to be on the lookout for these celebrity faces. From Halle Berry to Kate McKinnon and more — here are 10 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this May!

Daveed Diggs

Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs may be spotted in town this month. Diggs is currently filming for his role in the sci-fi drama In the Blink of an Eye.

You may remember him best from the musical Hamilton, which won him a Tony award for his role, or maybe you remember his voice from the Disney Pixar movie Soul. Along with theatre and music, Diggs has also been in movies like Wonder and Blindspotting, and most recently the thriller series Snowpiercer.

Kate McKinnon

Joining Daveed Diggs on the set of In the Blink of an Eye is Kate McKinnon. McKinnon is a comedian and actress known for her run on Saturday Night Live from 2012 to 2022. She has also been in movies like Ghostbusters, Rough Night, and who could forget her in the festive flick Office Christmas Party.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series The Irrational in which he has the lead role.

Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. Martin is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

Halle Berry

Be on the lookout for Halle Berry in Vancouver right now! Berry is in town filming for the thriller movie Mother Land, also going by its working title of Never Let Go, which is on location until sometime in May.

Berry is known for a wide variety of roles like Catwoman, X-Men, Swordfish, The Call, and Perfect Stranger, to name a few. Her more recent roles include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised, and Moonfall.

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk will be in Vancouver for his role in the TV series Resident Alien. Tudyk has been in movies like DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story; I, Robot; A Knight’s Tale; and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, along with doing multiple voices for the cartoon American Dad!

KJ Apa

KJ Apa is in the Vancouver area filming for the seventh and final season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years. He is typically spotted out and about in the city, so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up-and-coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer, and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart joins KJ Apa on location in Vancouver this month for Riverdale’s seventh season. Reinhart plays the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, and Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and she even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale. Rumour has it that Mendes got her first acting job in an IKEA commercial before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica. Since then she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, Dangerous Lies and Do Revenge.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will also be in Vancouver filming for the show’s final season.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother, Dylan, in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Jacob Batalon

Another celebrity to spot in Vancouver this month is Jacob Batalon. Batalon is currently in town for his role as Reginald in the comedy series Reginald the Vampire, which is filming for season two.

Batalon is commonly recognized as his character Ned Leeds from the Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. You may also remember seeing him in the Netflix Christmas movie Let it Snow.