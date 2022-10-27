ZoomerShow is returning to Toronto for the first time in three years

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

ZoomerShow, Canada’s largest event dedicated to helping people aged 45+ live better, is coming to Toronto this weekend.

Returning for the first time in three years, the show is set to explore the latest in health, travel, fashion, fitness, and finance — with over 200 exhibitors to check out.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to expert speakers, sample delicious food and drink, dance to live music, and much more.

Over the course of two days, there will be stellar performances from Canadian Music Hall of Famer Andy Kim and funky jazz band Shuffle Demons — as well as tribute acts dedicated to Patsy Cline, Elvis, and Motown. Canadian supermodel Monika Schnarre will also be making an appearance to host fabulous fashion shows on both days.

Other highlights include an artisan market, a wine sampling zone, and The Tonic Marketplace — a brand-new addition focusing on the latest health foods and supplements.

Since 2008, the ZoomerShow has welcomed over 350,000 visitors who want the most out of life, allowing them to experience the latest products and services aimed at their demographic.

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now, so be sure not to miss out on what’s set to be an exciting and educational weekend.

When: Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30

Time:

Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Enercare Centre, Hall A, Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto.

Price: Tickets are $15 are can be purchased here. CARP members — plus one guest — get in free.