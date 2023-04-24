A Zipcar has been annoying Toronto residents so much they're dumping garbage on it

Living in downtown Toronto, you can expect to hear your fair share of car honks, construction, and the occasional yowl from an intoxicated group of bar-goers, but one block of buildings recently grappled with a maddening car alarm that went off for nearly two days straight.

A Zipcar alarm near Queen Street and Augusta Avenue went off for nearly 48 hours at regular intervals, according to several local residents who contacted blogTO.

The neighbouring building’s Facebook group repeatedly attempted to contact 311, police, parking enforcement, and Zipcar, with no resolution in sight for two sleepless nights.

Local residents became so aggravated with the ear-piercing car alarm that they quite literally dumped their frustrations out on the issue.

A recent picture of the Zipcar shows a pile of food waste dumped on the car’s windshield, and some residents have even “egged” the car.

Residents remain divided on when the alarm exactly began going off, but the earliest report pinpoints the issue arising on Saturday afternoon.

A Zipcar alarm has been blasting near Queen and Augusta for nearly two days – 📹 Shared with blogTO #Toronto #Zipcar pic.twitter.com/o29eSPASe2 — blogTO (@blogTO) April 24, 2023

According to one resident at 500 Richmond Street W, the alarm went off every 25 minutes for about two-and-a-half hours.

Another resident told blogTO that neighbours began notifying police and bylaw officers on Sunday morning and that Zipcar confirmed the car would be towed sometime today.

“Lots of disgruntled neighbours that have given up hope,” one local resident told blogTO. “No help from Zipcar, no help from police, no help from bylaw officers and no help from towing companies even upon offering to pay for their services to tow the car away.”

“I’m a Zipcar member and spoke with them countless times. I even reserved the car to try and stop the alarm. They repeatedly said someone was on their way (my first call was about midnight on Saturday). No one came until today at about 11 am,” another person told blogTO.

According to one resident, the issue was finally resolved at approximately 11 to 11:30 am on Monday, nearly two days after the nightmare began.

blogTO reached out to Zipcar for comment but did not receive an immediate response.