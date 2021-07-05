A workout series with stunning rooftop views is coming to Toronto

As the city begins to reopen, it seems we have a fun-filled summer ahead of us after all.

After a long quarantine-induced period of hibernation, it’s time to make up for lost time with outdoor social gatherings, poolside hangs, al fresco workouts, and summery drinks.

A blend of all of our favourite things, the SWEAT X SOCIAL event is promising Torontonians a way to get fit and stay social this summer.

Hosted by Canada’s original vodka soda brand, SoCIAL LITE, the series is kicking the season off with a bang — bringing together some of the city’s top fitness instructors for some rooftop fun.

Get sweaty and social

This July and August the Lakeview Pool Lounge at Downtown Toronto’s Radisson Blu will be ground zero for an exciting new workout series happening over the course of six weekends.

The event will be running every Saturday from July 10 to August 21 (skipping the August long weekend) and feature Toronto’s top trainers. Workouts will happen from 10 am to 11 am on event days and vary from HITT to boxing, yoga, and more.

After the fact, you can count on cheers-ing to all your hard work with a complimentary SoCIAL LITE vodka soda.

You can register online, but you’re going to want to hop on it quickly since spots are quite limited.

Those who attend will also receive a free day pass for the pool where you can enjoy some fun in the sun and soak up the incredible cityscape views. Did we mention you also get a fun swag bag?

The Lakeview Pool Lounge will also be offering a full food and beverage menu, so you don’t have to worry about going hungry or thirsty if you stick around all day.

New flavours to savour

Created by three entrepreneurs in Whitby, Ontario, SoCIAL LITE has been trailblazing the ready-to-drink category since 2014. It all started with a few friends hanging out in the kitchen, testing out different unsweetened vodka soda combinations.

So, while things may be looking up, there’s no better time to keep supporting Canadian success stories.

Now, the brand is releasing new flavours to its roster of vodka sodas just in time for summer. Orchard Apple and Mango Lemonade are the latest additions to the lineup, packing a ton of flavour without any sugar or carbs.

The juicy new apple and zesty tropical mango flavours will also be available at this summer’s upcoming SWEAT X SOCIAL events. With 0 sugar and 0 carbs, you also won’t have to worry about reversing the positive effects of your calorie-burning workout.

And, just like that, the summer of work-hard-play-hard has begun!

Where: The rooftop Lakeview Pool Lounge of Radisson Blu Downtown Toronto, 249 Queen’s Quay West

How: Register for the event here. Tickets are $20, with proceeds going to charity.

When:

10:00 am to 11:00 am: Workout with one of Toronto’s top trainers.

11:00 am to 11:30 am: Cheers to a great workout with a complimentary SoCIAL LITE vodka soda.