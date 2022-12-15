Women's world hockey championship coming to Brampton next year

The best women’s hockey players in the world will be coming to the GTA.

For the first time since 2000, the Greater Toronto Area will be hosting the Women’s World Hockey Championship, with the CAA Centre in Brampton playing host to the tournament next spring.

From April 5-16, 10 teams will be facing off for the annual world title.

“[We are] proud to host the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championship with the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association and we look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world,” said Marin Hickox, director of women & girls hockey for Hockey Canada. “The legacy of this tournament will go beyond the results on the ice, and we hope that it will inspire the next generation of girls to follow their dreams.”

Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, and the US will all be taking part.

Canada has won each of the last two tournaments, winning in the gold medal game over the US each time. Canada has won 12 of the 21 tournaments held since its inception in 1990, with the US winning the other nine.

Canada is also the defending Olympic champions, having defeated the US 3-2 in the gold medal game earlier this year.

Ticketing info, as well as a tournament schedule, will be announced in January via Hockey Canada’s website and social media channels, though fans can sign up for a newsletter to get the first crack at the tickets.