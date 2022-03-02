WestJet is offering some serious deals for anyone looking to escape the city, but act fast as the sale only lasts until March 7.

For those looking to book a trip from Toronto, you’ve got options! There are major price reductions on flights from YYZ to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Florida, Mexico, the UK and Ireland!

It’s a real 90s throwback in honour of the airline’s birthday. You can fly to Calgary for as little as $58 if you purchase during the week-long sale.

The deals apply to flights booked by March 7 for trips between now and December 15, 2022.

The birthday sale deals are valid on all WestJet destinations. Prices reflect one-way travel for one person.