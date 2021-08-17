9 activities to make the most out of your west coast getaway

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The beauty of travelling within Canada is that there are thousands upon thousands of kilometres to discover. And if you’ve been pondering taking a trip out west, take this as the sign you’ve been looking for.

In the summer, especially, Vancouver is a seaside city with loads of fantastic food, natural wonders, and urban exploration. To help fuel your travel fantasies, the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre has launched an Ultimate West Coast Getaway Contest, which includes roundtrip airfare from Toronto via Flair Airlines, a five-night stay in one of the Wall Centre’s deluxe suites, and a $500 credit that can be used towards their in-house restaurant.

The Wall Centre is located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, making it the perfect vantage point for exploring the vibrant metropolis. And the good news is, you don’t have to be named the lucky winner to take advantage of their exclusive savings for stays of five consecutive nights (or more).

Once you arrive, check in, and scope out the hotel grounds — here’s a definitive list of local musings we recommend adding to your travel itinerary.

Order in

What better way to set the pace for a relaxing getaway than with brunch in bed? Lounge around in your robe, soak in the view of the city, and ring up room service for a stack of syrupy pancakes or savoury egg bennies.

If you’re keener on dinner, head to the Wall Centre’s in-house restaurant, Café One, to experience contemporary west coast dining — our favourite is the seafood linguine and the delicious flatbreads.

Go to Granville Island

Granville Island — equally beloved by locals and tourists — is a west coast gem that’s home to hundreds of local boutiques, restaurants, and vendors. Once an industrial manufacturing area, today the animated peninsula is the epitome of entertainment in Vancouver.

The Public Market is a great spot to pop by for lunch during your stay. It features an array of specialty stores, artisanal products, handcrafted goods, and some of the best food in the city. Enjoy the scenery from the patio of an elegant bistro or sample the eclectic street food on offer.

Saunter the Seawall

Everywhere you go in Vancouver, you’re confronted with sublime natural beauty. Coined the Seawall, the city boasts the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path where you can experience your surroundings on foot or on wheels.

The sea, the mountains, cityscape, and lush rainforest are within view along the path, which will also usher you along to Vancouver’s natural hallmarks, including winding trails and stretches of beautiful beach. Connected to the Seawall is Stanley Park, a dense, jungle-like oasis that’s worth exploring for the day.

Relax on the beach

If you venture far enough on your Seawall stroll, you’ll find yourself at English Bay Beach — a favourite for taking in the sights of the city and surrounding nature. Lazing in a lounge chair under an umbrella — there are worst ways to spend a day on vacation.

If you’re craving something a little more adventurous, take to the water in a paddleboard or kayak rental and catch a glimpse of the city from the water. Kitsilano, Jericho, and Spanish Banks are some other local beaches that are worthy of mention, as well.

Treat yourself

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you’re heading to the right place: Vancouver is teeming with local delights. At Breka Bakery, a treasured local spot, you’ll find some of the best pastries, fresh bread, sandwiches, and Americanos in town.

Another best-loved spot to get your sugar fix is Cartems, where you can sink your teeth into the doughy goodness of their assortment of donuts. Made with quality ingredients and baked fresh, they’re the ultimate indulgence.

Uncover history at a Museum

In a city like Vancouver that’s known for its rainy days, we’re thankful for its many museums for keeping us enthralled while the weather outside sputters. The Vancouver Art Gallery is a special place to uncover the city’s rich history and heritage through the lens of visual culture, design, and architecture.

The Museum of Anthropology is where the world of art and culture collides, with an emphasis on Indigenous people and other cultural communities within BC. Within its Great Hall, you’ll discover intricate sculptures, textiles, and inventions that are integral to the province’s history.

Suspend your inhibitions

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of Vancouver’s most acclaimed tourist destinations for a reason. Its soaring evergreens and cedar-scented rainforest give way to seven suspended footbridges, a view of the Capilano River from 110 feet above, and a maze of narrow cantilever bridges.

Historic stroll

Come for the whistling steam clock, stay for the trendy food and drink scene. One of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, Gastown is an epicentre of history, street art, boutiques, and charming restaurants.

Among the district’s best culinary delights is The Flying Pig, where gourmet comfort food reigns king. As you wander the streets, keep your eye out for the neon taco of Vancouver’s darling Tacofino, the home of craft cocktails and delectable eats.

Savour a sunset

It’s impossible to leave Vancouver without catching at least one stellar sunset — and what better place to see that last sliver of sun over the horizon than Kitsilano Beach Park? Ocean with a backdrop of mountains, this stunning location is an ideal place to lay down a towel, crack a bottle of wine, and listen to the wooshing of the waves as the sky turns pastel.

