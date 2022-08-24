We tried Woodbine Racetrack's unique view-filled patio: here’s how it went

There’s a unique new patio in town and — as my friends and I recently discovered — it’s reason alone to visit Woodbine Racetrack.

Overlooking the venue’s world-class thoroughbred racetrack, the newly renovated Stella Artois Terrace offers an atmospheric patio experience, with a brand-new menu, and an Instagram-worthy cocktail programme.

From the moment we entered, we were immediately met with soul-soothing views of the pristine racetrack and the city skyline beyond.

Naturally, there’s an undeniable sense of excitement that fills the spot both during the horse races and in the minutes leading up to them, as guests place their bets and banter about best odds over cocktails. But we quickly discovered that the elevated Stella Artois Terrace experience — and did we mention those views — is as much a star of the show as the horses and jockeys.

Perfect for everything from a lighthearted and interactive date night, catching up with friends, or entertaining clients, the sprawling three-tiered terrace offers a variety of seating options, including lounge-style seating, high-top tables, and dining tables. The common denominator is that the experience feels decidedly special — a refreshing change from the downtown patios that we all know and love, but that can sometimes blend into one.

A well-rounded menu caters to a variety of cravings and dietary preferences, with offerings including a charcuterie board, fish tacos, salads, hand-helds, and hearty mains.

Once we settled into a comfortable dining table, we ordered a selection of the menu items, all of which were decided crowd-pleasers.

The drool-worthy Terrace Signature Burger came with maple and pepper bacon, breaded mozzarella, house-made tomato jam, arugula, and house pickles, served on a black and white sesame bun. The spicy and satisfying Grilled Calamari Diablo was tossed in a spicy arrabbiata tomato sauce, with roasted peppers, grilled red onion, and crushed chilis served in a sizzling skillet, accompanied by a toasted baguette. The comforting Shrimp Fettucine Pasta was tossed in herb tomato sauce, with char-grilled onions and peppers, roasted garlic, topped with goat cheese, garlic shrimp, and a toasted baguette. The jam-packed Fish Tacos consisted of beer-battered cod, avocado salsa, lime crema, habanero-pickled onions, and shredded iceberg lettuce. And, the fresher-than-fresh east and west coast oysters were accompanied by fermented mango, lemons, habanero sauce, mignonette, and fresh grated horse radish. Let’s just say, we were extremely satisfied afterwards.

The cocktails are just as easy on the eyes as they are well-made, featuring a selection of classics with added twists. Effortlessly cool options included the Spicy Mango Mojito, a Chili Pepper Paloma, and the crab claw-garnished Woodbine Caesar. Made only more aesthetically appealing with the racetrack as a photo backdrop, the dry ice-infused Cosmo Martini — which captivated us with its bubbles and smoke — quickly made its way onto social media. The Stella Artois Terrace also serves up summer flavours with a selection of sangrias — try the fan favourite Sparkling Raspberry Sangria.

As one would expect, the patio also features no shortage of flowing Stella Artois, a refreshing option on warm summer days or nights — just don’t fill up entirely on beer as you’ll want to save room for this delicious food.

Of course, the unique wining and dining experience comes with an exciting side of horse racing and betting, should your heart desire. Placing your wager doesn’t have to break the bank. Nor do you have to be a racing enthusiast (or know anything about the sport, frankly). Two of my pals left a little richer, thanks to placing bets on ‘Vivian Ann’. Meanwhile, I took a chance on underdog ‘Muskoka Lady’ and promptly lost my allocated betting cash. But, hey, watching her try was still a bit of a rush and added to the overall experience.

Remember, if the horse you’re backing comes up short, the dreamy sunsets over the track provide all the consolation you need.

The Stella Artois Terrace is open on live race days — Thursday to Sunday — for the duration of patio season which runs from May to October.

So, if you’re looking for a unique patio spot, we recommend you check out the Stella Artois Terrace at Woodbine Racetrack or make a reservation through OpenTable.