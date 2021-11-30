We tried the new Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops, and it’s even better than we thought

It’s no secret among my loved ones that Pizza Pops are my go-to comfort food.

These frozen delights got me through sick days as a kid, long days of research in grad school and many movie nights in. So you can imagine my excitement not only when I heard about the new limited-edition Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops, but when I found out I got to be the one to try them.

Every Tuesday evening, my boyfriend and I get together and catch up on our busy days over delicious eats and great TV (we’re still recovering from finishing Squid Game by watching some classic Seinfeld reruns). Naturally, the Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops fit the evening perfectly.

This exciting collaboration between one of the most delicious pizza snacks and one of the most delicious hot sauce brands has been a long time coming. According to Pillsbury Canada, 90% of Pizza Pops’ biggest fans expressed interest in trying a spicy version of the delicious staple. For a limited time only (from now until next summer), foodies can indulge in the Pepperoni and Bacon flavoured frozen favourite with an extra spicy kick.

We popped our snacks in the microwave and waited to see if they would explode as they heated up (weirdly one of my favourite parts of eating Pizza Pops). I’ve experienced some rather thrilling explosions and it’s definitely a way to start snack time with a bang (pun absolutely intended).

As the glorious microwave beep let us know our snacks were ready, we made the rookie mistake of biting in before letting them cool (has anyone else also scorched the top of their mouth this way).

Full disclosure: when it comes to spicy food, my boyfriend and I couldn’t be more different. I have a bottle of hot sauce in my fridge from months ago that’s still mostly full. Meanwhile, he can handle nearly anything, from ghost pepper wings to regularly putting chillies on his pizza. Before trying Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops, I was confident we would have opposing opinions of them. But everything changed with that first bite — the bold flavour was instant. The Frank’s RedHot seamlessly blended with the pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, and bacon. Each of these ingredients packs a punch in any dish they’re in but combined in the Pizza Pop pouch, they made for an epic partnership.

A couple bites in, we were really feeling the heat — I felt it in my throat and my boyfriend felt that glorious tingle on his upper lip. Initially, I doubted if I’d throw in the towel halfway through (again I’m not someone who handles spice well), but the more I ate, the more I wanted that next bite. The blend of the pepperoni and bacon enhanced the overall flavour and helped ensure the spice wasn’t overpowering.

As we finished our first Pops, we quickly put seconds in the microwave (and gulped down what felt like a gallon of water while we waited).

The verdict? The new Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops are an excellent spicy snack for any occasion. It’s a bold new take on a classic treat — and it’s one that I’ll definitely keep stocked in my freezer (my boyfriend even told me he’s only planning on buying this flavour from now on).

You can try the new limited-edition Frank’s RedHot Pizza Pops in Pepperoni and Bacon flavour available at most grocery retailers from now until next summer.