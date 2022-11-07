The holidays are right around the corner and one of the best things about this time of year is getting to make new memories with loved ones — all while sharing tons of delicious food, of course.

As someone who likes to host friends and family, I end up doing a lot of cooking throughout the winter months — and honestly, it can get a little overwhelming. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for quick, easy recipes and tasty new ingredients.

King’s Hawaiian, the bakers behind the “number one roll in the US”, recently announced the launch of their famous Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls in Canada — and naturally, I had to try them.

Soft and fluffy with the perfect touch of sweetness, these rolls are super versatile and make the perfect addition to dinner tables. They can be used to create a wide range of scrumptious sweet and savoury dishes — not to mention, they’re great for snacking on right out of the bag, too.

With that in mind, I tried out two recipes that are easy to perfect, won’t have you standing over the stove for hours, and are bound to impress your friends and family over the holiday season.

These sliders may look small, but they pack a serious flavour punch. Combining juicy, honey-glazed ham with melted Swiss cheese, they make for mouthwatering appetizers or sides. After whipping up a batch using two packs of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, I served these up to friends and they truly loved every bite.

The Dijon glaze made the rolls slightly crispy and paired exceptionally well with the bun’s signature sweet taste and fluffy texture. I couldn’t get my hands on poppy seeds for this recipe, so opted for sesame seeds instead, and it was just as delicious. This season, these sliders will be my absolute go-to for any holiday parties I throw.

Ingredients:

2 packages of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

24 slices of deli honey ham

6 slices of Swiss cheese, cut into fourths

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp poppy seeds (or sesame seeds)

1 ½ tbsp Dijon mustard

½ cup butter, melted

1 tbsp onion powder

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

Method:

1. Cut the rolls in half and spread mayonnaise on one side. Place a slice or two of ham and a slice of Swiss cheese in each roll. Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely in a baking dish.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy/sesame seeds, Dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.

3. Pour the sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Then, cover them with foil and let them sit for 10 minutes.

4. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional two minutes until the tops are slightly browned and crisp.

If, like me, you’re a big fan of breakfast food, you’re going to want to try this. By using King’s Hawaiian Rolls, this recipe essentially creates mini French toasts — a unique take on the classic. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the rolls themselves also add an extra hint of sweetness — perfect for those with a sweet tooth. I preferred to enjoy this sprinkled with cinnamon and heavily doused in maple syrup, but the combination of flavours here makes them delicious to eat plain, too.

This recipe took me less than 10 minutes to make (truly minimal effort for maximum results) and is destined to be a staple in my home from now on. Throw some berries on top and you’ve got a truly divine dish you’ll want to have for every meal. Who said you can only eat indulgent breakfast food in the morning anyway?

Ingredients:

1 pack of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

4 large eggs

½ cup milk

½ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon butter or oil (for frying)

maple syrup

Method:

Slice the rolls in half. In a shallow mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Mix occasionally to ensure the mixture is well-blended. Dip slices in the mixture and cook in a frying pan until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or cinnamon, berries, and maple syrup.

King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls can now be purchased at Loblaws and Save-On-Foods locations nationwide as a 12-pack. For more information about King’s Hawaiian, including recipes that are perfect for any holiday celebration, click here.