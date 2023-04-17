Video shows how drivers will do just about anything to escape Toronto traffic

Traffic on Toronto-area highways is no joke, and travelling between the region’s cities can often be a rage-inducing, down-to-the-wire nightmare.

A viral video that has been circulating since the weekend shows the lengths some drivers will go to escape highway gridlock, such as skipping the line and making their own exit like a bizarre scene out of Grand Theft Auto.

Just another day in Toronto I see… where one person does something stupid, and the rest play follow the leader 😂 pic.twitter.com/5nXAOH4Une — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) April 15, 2023

Originally posted to TikTok by user oxtailpapi, the clip offers a glimpse into the typical pandemonium experienced regularly by drivers in the region, where drivers can be seen ditching a long queue to exit by driving over a grassy hill to merge with Highway 401 from Highway 410.

A follow-up clip shows the scene from close up, with a caption clarifying that the wait time sans shortcut was between 10 and 18 minutes.

In the clip, the driver recording the scene can be heard saying, “I don’t know what happened, but I don’t know from that desperate cut ‘cross the bush, these mans are — yo this crazy bruh. Y’all really doing that, should I do it too?”

If you didn’t notice the backup BEFORE you got onto the ramp you might wanna pay attention. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sherry (@HappySher66) April 15, 2023

Comments on the video range from outrage to jokes calling out the video poster for giving away their traffic-beating secrets.

That’s the secret time saver. Best Toronto hack! Don’t show everyone our secrets — Someoneuknow (@someoneuknow660) April 15, 2023

Others think the clip encapsulates the rush-everywhere mentality of GTA residents.

when you have to make that meeting… — Graham Connaughton (@GConnaughton) April 15, 2023

According to one commenter, this exact method of shortcut — and its associated risks and fines — has been featured on the reality series, Heavy Rescue: 401, making sure to tag the Ontario Provincial Police in the process.

Didn’t they watch @HeavyRescue401 season 1? Big secondary crash and big fines for doing this exact thing, in this exact spot!! @OPP_HSD — bryan grahn (@bryangrahn) April 15, 2023

Others focused on the way additional drivers followed the cue of the lead car, following them on this ill-advised shortcut.

Seven different vehicles can be seen skipping the line in the just 21-second-long clip.