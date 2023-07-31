Shocking video shows car plow through packed sidewalks and bike lanes in Toronto

A group of pedestrians and cyclists are lucky to be alive this week after a car terrifyingly sped over sidewalks and through bike lanes in one of Toronto’s busiest downtown areas on Saturday.

The city was teeming with people taking in yet another beautiful summer weekend when the driver of a blue SUV drove up onto the sidewalk at Front and Lower Simcoe streets — right near the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Rogers Centre and a handful of other major attractions — to avoid police after a road rage incident.

In disturbing footage posted on Sunday, the Ford Escape is seen honking as it races right past the camera, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians both on the sidewalk and crossing the street.

While people flee out of the way and the vehicle swiftly turns right onto Simcoe, some passersby start yelling, throwing objects and actually chasing down the perpetrators.

Chaotic scenes from Downtown Toronto… A man was seen driving on side walks and bike lanes almost hitting people in the process. pic.twitter.com/vfTkCRqxr2 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 30, 2023

Finding himself stuck in traffic going southbound, the driver then decided to continue his appalling streak by pulling into the protected bike lane and racing down that, now pursued by not only police but by a crowd of angry bystanders.

As people continue to watch and scream out, absolutely horrified, the driver pulls right onto the tail of multiple cyclists on the path before the clip ends with calls of “two bikes, right there” and “that man’s in a wheelchair!”

Thankfully, according to Toronto police, no injuries were reported, and the suspects were indeed caught.

According to a news release from police, the 25-year-old driver was bolting after he had smashed the hood of another car with a collapsible baton during the aforementioned road rage incident.

After whizzing through the busy sidewalk and bike lane, police say he hit a whopping seven stopped vehicles before finally being stopped.

The driver faces multiple charges, including driving a motor vehicle while suspended, dangerous operation, failing to stop for police, and possession of property obtained by crime.

One of the three passengers, an 18-year-old, was also apprehended and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.