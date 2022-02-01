10 incredible local businesses for Valentine's Day gift shopping in Toronto

February is here, and that means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re planning on getting some thoughtful gifts your loved ones will truly appreciate, now is the time to start looking.

We’ve got you covered with a list of amazing local shops in Toronto that are perfect for gift shopping. Why not support small businesses this year as you spread the love?

Here are 10 spots in Toronto that might inspire your V-Day gift:

Known for their specialty Brazilian chocolates, Mary’s Brigardeiro is the spot for a Valentine’s Day classic. All their treats are handmade, too!

You can visit the shop and pick up your selection of delights, but they also offer delivery in Toronto. Don’t wait until the last minute!

Location: 1912 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON

Nothing beats the classics — flowers are a beautiful gift that’ll lift anyone’s mood. Euclid Farms on Queen Street West has a variety of gorgeous flowers that’ll help you make a special someone’s day. Plus, they source and grow their flowers locally, so you know they’re going to be fresh.

For Valentine’s Day, Euclid Farms is offering special flower arrangements that are available for pre-order and can be picked up ahead of February 14.

Location: 913 Queen Street West

Secret Planet Print Shop is your one-stop shop for all things print! They have cards, art prints, and T-shirts designed and printed onsite. Whether the recipient of your gift is a cat person or a dog person, there’s something for everyone here.

Find a great selection of Valentine’s Days cards, shop online, schedule a pick-up, or shop in-store.

Location: 698 Coxwell Avenue

If you’re gift-shopping for someone who loves sustainability and conserving the environment, Ecotique is the place to go. The shop is filled with sustainable products, handmade gifts, and lifestyle goods that truly make a difference.

It’s also the perfect spot to shop for anyone who is going on a zero-waste journey this year. Make them a gift basket with a pack of soft, reusable makeup remover pads, a maple-flavoured soy candle, and maybe some handmade soaps.

Location: 191 Roncesvalles Avenue

Have an artist on your hands? No problem. Located on Dundas Street West, ARTiculations specializes in high-quality art materials, so you can find a variety of goods and supplies that’ll make your favourite creative person’s day.

Who knows — you might even inspire someone who doesn’t usually indulge in art to create something new. There’s no better time to practice a hobby or new skill than now!

Location: 2802 Dundas Street West

Collecting vinyl never really goes out of style.

Tiny Record Shop is a small-but-mighty record store that buys and sells vinyl. With some digging and help from their friendly staff, you may find just what you’re looking for. Think of it like making a mixtape, except with carefully picked out records as the gift.

Location: 777 Queen Street East

Whether your loved one is a coffee snob or someone who just wants to wake up in the morning, you can find them just the right gift here. Java Roasters sources coffee from farmers committed to quality and sustainability.

They also provide a transparent experience to consumers, so you know where your coffee is coming from. Plus, their blends taste amazing.

Location: 262 Carlaw Avenue

Easy Tiger is a lifestyle concept store that has an array of specialty items and curated goods from local brands and designers.

This collection of soaps from Demo soaps is not only locally-crafted but looks good enough to eat. They also have crocheted tote bags, unique art prints, luxurious bath products, and candles with out-of-the-box scents.

Location: 1447 Dundas Street West

Coffee and Clothing carry just that — coffee and clothing. But there’s more to them than meets the eye. They have a stunning collection of vintage goods sourced from around the world.

A vintage gift is truly one-of-a-kind and would be great for a fashionable loved one in your life. Get them a retro denim piece, a hand-painted vase, a brick of single-origin coffee, or maybe a delicious chai mix.

Location: 348 Pape Avenue

Grape Witches is the place to go when you’re in need of some good, good wine. They make wine approachable, and with over 200 selections on rotation, you’ll have a variety of options on hand.

They also offer sets of different wines perfect for gifting, but if you’re feeling generous, you could also buy your loved one a Wine Club subscription.

Location: 1247 Dundas Street West