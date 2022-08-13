News

Union Station evacuated by Toronto Police "out of an abundance of caution"

Aug 13 2022, 5:54 pm
Union Station evacuated by Toronto Police "out of an abundance of caution"
LouiesWorld1/shutterstock | @torontounion/Instagram

According to Toronto Police, areas of Union had been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Toronto Police Operations stated in a tweet that a “suspicious package” was discovered on the platform.

The incident impacted schedules and subways were bypassing the station as the police continued their investigation.

However, according to TTC, regular subway and streetcar service has resumed between Union Station and Queens Quay West at Lower Spadina Ave East Side.

At 1:55 pm, Toronto Police tweeted that the suspicious package had been examined. It turned to be personal items left behind in the bag.

