According to Toronto Police, areas of Union had been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Toronto Police Operations stated in a tweet that a “suspicious package” was discovered on the platform.

The incident impacted schedules and subways were bypassing the station as the police continued their investigation.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Union Station

12pm

– Police are investigating a suspicious package left on the platform

– TTC Trains are bypassing the stn

– Areas of Union Station are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution @TTCnotices#GO1558417

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2022

However, according to TTC, regular subway and streetcar service has resumed between Union Station and Queens Quay West at Lower Spadina Ave East Side.

510 Spadina Regular service has resumed between Union Station and Queens Quay West at Lower Spadina Ave East Side. https://t.co/12lbZ2qjoO — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 13, 2022

At 1:55 pm, Toronto Police tweeted that the suspicious package had been examined. It turned to be personal items left behind in the bag.