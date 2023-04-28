Going green: We asked two thought leaders about the evolution of business education

Editor’s note: This article was written by UBC Sauder and submitted to Daily Hive.

When it comes to climate change, what a difference a decade makes. What once seemed a far-off threat now dominates news headlines on a daily basis. The world has changed, and the world of business is quickly changing too.

We talked to two leaders from Vancouver’s UBC Sauder School of Business, Dr. Kate White and Dr. Justin Bull, on where the school is taking business education.

“Ten years ago, I think the notion of a climate crisis was peripheral for many because it was too big, too hard and too difficult to face or even wrap our heads around. But now, with floods, heatwaves, mudslides, droughts and supply chains grinding to a halt, the impacts are palpable and there’s real momentum to take collective responsibility,” says Dr. Justin Bull, a lecturer and leader of the Sustainability and Ethics Group at UBC Sauder.

To meet this challenge, UBC Sauder will be launching a new MBA climate career track to incoming students beginning in September 2023.

“Climate scientists and activists have done a fantastic job of waking up the world to the immediate reality of the climate crisis. But being aware of a problem and solving a problem are two different things. That’s why we believe business can be a vector for change,” says Bull.

The west coast graduate school’s MBA is now placing an emphasis on climate-focused education. It’s shifting key aspects of teaching, research, and operations to help students understand the pressing issue of climate change — and give them everything they need to be part of the solution. Case in point, last year, the University of British Columbia was ranked as the third-best university in the world for social and environmental sustainability performance.

UBC Sauder’s Senior Associate Dean of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability, Dr. Kate White affirms that climate change is with us here and now, and business students must develop “climate literacy”.

New skills are required to understand the inner workings of sustainability and climate,” White says. “All of this is tied to the goal of identifying management and policy solutions to tackle the very wicked issue of climate change.”

The big shift from climate awareness to climate action

White says today’s students want more out of their business education. “They are questioning traditional models of business, seeking alternative viewpoints, asking how business can respond to issues like climate change, and looking to develop skills and competencies that will enable them to make a meaningful difference.”

The graduate school’s new climate track within the MBA will prepare students to become well-rounded, purpose-driven business leaders, providing candidates with real-world experience through internships and an innovative curriculum that brings the modern business world to life in the classroom.

Through brand new courses and revamped content in existing courses, students will have the chance to expand their awareness and gain a deeper appreciation of sustainable business practices.

Some of these courses cover important topics like Climate Economics, Sustainability and Innovation, ESG Communications and Reporting, and Indigenous Relations and Climate Economy.

“We’re keeping a strong focus on core business skills, but we recognize there’s a demand from employers for students who understand the convergence of business skills and climate literacy. Our aim is to help students navigate the ecological reality of climate and the economic reality of business,” says Bull.

Building careers with greater purpose

Climate literacy is becoming more and more important for businesses around the globe, including those right here in Toronto. Because our changing climate impacts the physical ecosystems and places we live, consumers, investors, and employees are now demanding more climate action from companies. Sustainable, climate-friendly products and services are no longer considered “nice to have”, but quickly becoming essential.

“We want students to recognize they can play a meaningful and pragmatic role in advancing climate solutions. Not only can they tap into their ambition and energy to develop a rewarding career — they’re also going to be able to sleep at night, recognizing that what they’re doing is good for the planet,” Bull explains. “This will give students a competitive edge. This is an opportunity to learn not only the fundamentals of finance, operations, or leadership but also understand how those things are evolving in today’s world.”

In addition, White says climate literacy can have huge benefits for the business world as a whole.

“Addressing these issues proactively is not only the right thing to do, but also it puts businesses in the position of responding to vulnerabilities and risks in a way that is more operationally efficient, more competitive in the marketplace, and more sustainable and resilient into the future.”

