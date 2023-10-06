Two Toronto intersections will soon shut down and things could get messy

A pair of busy downtown Toronto intersections will be transformed into work zones for several months as the City attempts to fast-track a streetcar track installation project.

The City announced on Friday morning that it will be accelerating work on a streetcar diversion route along Adelaide Street West, which will involve full closures of the Adelaide-Yonge and Adelaide-York intersections.

The intersection of Adelaide Street West and Yonge Street will shut down to motorists and cyclists starting Tuesday, October 10 at 6 am, and lasting until Friday, October 13 at 11 pm.

This four-day shutdown will inevitably cause traffic mayhem in the area, though the closure will allow the TTC’s streetcar track installation between Yonge and Victoria Streets to be completed by the end of December, instead of the originally planned timeline that would have extended into spring 2024.

Even after the four-day closure, motorists can expect some disruption at the intersection, which will remain reduced to a single shared travel lane. The Yonge and Victoria intersection is estimated to fully reopen by mid-November, shaving several months off the previously announced timeline.

The City has also adjusted the timeline for its planned closure of the Adelaide Street West and York Street intersection.

A previous plan to close the intersection for a full six weeks from November through mid-December has been updated to give crews additional time and workspace to relocate underground utilities.

This has since been updated to start weeks earlier, and the closure will now occur from Monday, October 16, until mid-December. Once the full closure is lifted, the intersection will likely remain a traffic bottleneck as Adelaide Street West will be reduced to a single shared lane.

Surrounding streets will be limited to local traffic during the full intersection closures, while pedestrian access will be maintained through the work zones.

Traffic agents and paid duty officers will be deployed to manage traffic during the closures, and signage will be installed in an attempt to keep motorists and cyclists moving.

Even with these measures, the City is warning the public to “plan their travel in advance, expect delays, consider taking public transit, cycling or walking and obey signage around work zones for the safety of the work crews.”